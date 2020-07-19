SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.25.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.