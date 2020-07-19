GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $10.85 on Friday. GVC has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

