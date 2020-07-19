DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

