ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENGGY. ValuEngine cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

