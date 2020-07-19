Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Analyst Recommendations for Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

