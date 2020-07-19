Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

