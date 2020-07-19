Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

