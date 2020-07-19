Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBDRY. Oddo Securities upgraded Iberdrola to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.36. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

