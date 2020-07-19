Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.06. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 119,546 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,602 shares of company stock worth $5,517,285 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

