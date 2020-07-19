Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $4.85 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.