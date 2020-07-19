MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.60. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 608,803 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Price Target to $3.25
CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Price Target to $3.25
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank
Premier Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Premier Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report