MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.60. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 608,803 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

