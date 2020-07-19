Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 102,573 shares changing hands.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $629.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 548,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 155,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

