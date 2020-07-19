Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.