Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $21.17

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $21.17. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 66,365 shares traded.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

