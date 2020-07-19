Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 388,674 shares traded.

IVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $549.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

