RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDEIY. ValuEngine downgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Price Target to $3.25
CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Price Target to $3.25
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Commerzbank
Premier Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Premier Oil Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SANDVIK AB/ADR
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report