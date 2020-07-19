RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDEIY. ValuEngine downgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

