SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSEZY. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $17.98 on Friday. SSE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

