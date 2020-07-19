Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oddo Securities raised SUEZ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SUEZ/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SZEVY stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

