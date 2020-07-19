Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Down to $50.85

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $50.85. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 40,316 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. G.Research decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

