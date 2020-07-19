Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 16,592 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 798.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 263,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

