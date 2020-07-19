AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 84,196 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITT. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

