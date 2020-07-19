AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 84,196 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITT. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.
