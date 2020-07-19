Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $33.50. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 50,941 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $140,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

