Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $15.98

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.98. Nordstrom shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 161,077 shares changing hands.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.