Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $15.98

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.98. Nordstrom shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 161,077 shares changing hands.
JWN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
