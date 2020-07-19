Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.07. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 10,772 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Moleculin Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

