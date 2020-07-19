F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.55. F.N.B. shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 146,127 shares changing hands.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 837,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 51,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

