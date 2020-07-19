ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.45. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 1,131,546 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8,330.1% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,744 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $18,036,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $5,212,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.