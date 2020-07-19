ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $21.30. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 160,207 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 122,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 301.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $800,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

