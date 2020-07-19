Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $16.34

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.34. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 274,220 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZ. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

