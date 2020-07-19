Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.57. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 51,795 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?

