Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.74. Farmmi shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 13,664 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

