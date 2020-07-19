Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.36. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 11,830 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stein Mart by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 245,426 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stein Mart by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 605,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

