Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.36. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 11,830 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.10.
About Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT)
Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.
