FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Up to $12.77

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $12.77. FireEye shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 225,278 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $20,084,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

