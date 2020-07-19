Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,250,769 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,909.37% and a negative net margin of 437.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

