Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $13.49. Alcoa shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 285,561 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

