RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.24. RR Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 24,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,723,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 89.2% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,132,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 134,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,963,212 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 31.5% in the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

