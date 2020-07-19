Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.19. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 66,892 shares.

VUZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 373.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 100.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

