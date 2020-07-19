XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.90. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 174,781 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XpresSpa Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of XpresSpa Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

