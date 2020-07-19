Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $21.07. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 891,716 shares changing hands.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.