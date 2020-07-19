Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.75. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 60,088 shares traded.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pareteum by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pareteum by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pareteum by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pareteum by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

