Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.42. Aytu Bioscience shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 122,181 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYTU. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.69% and a negative net margin of 172.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter worth $209,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

