AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.94. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 80,087 shares traded.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

