Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.64. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 906,410 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

