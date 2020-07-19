Reviewing Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) & Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and Front Yard Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.11 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 2.42 -$105.39 million $0.17 50.35

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe N/A N/A N/A Front Yard Residential -27.34% -16.10% -2.77%

Volatility & Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Front Yard Residential on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

