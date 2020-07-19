Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $8.99. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 400,101 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 279.79% and a negative net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250. Insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

