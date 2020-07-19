Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.68. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 943,165 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.18.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

