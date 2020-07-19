Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $11.31. Biomerica shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 7,743 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

