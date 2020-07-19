Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.84. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 541,914 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.00% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.