MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.68. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 13,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

