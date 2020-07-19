Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.19. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 122,737 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

