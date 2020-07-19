Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.19. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 122,737 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.32.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
