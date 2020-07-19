Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.35. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1,614,225 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMHC. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a market cap of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.